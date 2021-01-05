      Weather Alert

Midland City Phones Offline

Ric Antonio
Jan 5, 2021 @ 1:09pm
WSGW News file image

The City of Midland’s communications network vendor is experiencing connectivity issues that are impacting both inbound and outbound calls.

As a result, phone service to all City staff and facilities is currently unavailable, but Emergency services, such as 911, are unaffected.

The City’s email and website are still operational and Residents are encouraged to city of midlandmi.gov to perform most business activities and find emails addresses for staff members or departments as needed.

City officials say you can also reach out through the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

It is unknown at this time when service will be resumed. An update will be provided when service has been restored.

