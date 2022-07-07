      Weather Alert

Midland City Council and Planning Commission to Review Master Plan Analysis

News Desk
Jul 7, 2022 @ 5:00am

The Midland City Council and City Planning Commission will jointly host land value consulting firm Urban3 Thursday, July 7 at 6:00 p.m. to provide a final update on its economic productivity analysis conducted as part of the City Modern Master Plan.

The update will include information on the economic productivity of individual properties, impact of development types on the City’s funding levels, areas of opportunity for future land use and more. Urban3 is a private consulting firm specializing in land value economics, property tax analysis, and community design that was hired to complete the analysis as part of the City Modern Master Plan update process.

The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend or view it through Midland’s media channels. However, public comment will not be taken as the meeting is structured as an update for City Council and the Planning Commission.

For more information on the City Modern Master Plan update, please visit midlandcitymodern.com.

