Midland Center for the Arts Announces Plans for Major Renovation

The Midland Center for the Arts has announced a $47 million renovation, calling it “a transformational project that will reimagine the way art and science intersect in Michigan.” The center has secured $34 million for the project through foundation grants. A capital campaign called “Center of Possibility” is working to raise the rest.
“The community’s overwhelming support of this mission has been absolutely breathtaking,” remarked Lisa Ungerleider, Midland Center for the Arts board chair. “It stands as proof that our inspiring vision to deliver an extraordinary new Center to the region is shared by all.”
The Midland Center for the Arts recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. It opened in 1971 and was designed by architect Alden B. Dow. Center officials said the extensive renovations will provide more engaging and welcoming patron interactions, encourage exploration of innovative technology in exhibits, classrooms and archival spaces, and significantly enhance accessibility. Planned improvements include a cutting-edge art and STEM museum, expanded exhibit spaces, the latest technology and fully interactive exhibits.
“While the mid-century modern legacy of Alden B. Dow lives on in this 50-year-old cultural destination, he believed it to be a working institution that would change and grow, supporting his assertion that creativity is organically alive,” said Diane Willcox, Vice President of Communication and Development for the Center. “As we look toward the next 50 years, this project will deliver an exciting and engaging world-class cultural destination to captivate the hearts and minds of the next generation.”
Jon Loos, the Center for the Art’s COO added, “This transformational project will make Midland Center for the Arts a statewide and national destination to challenge traditional thinking, encourage explorers of all ages to create, and provide a space for play and discovery in unique and inspiring ways, while elevating the visitor experience to new heights for all of our guests.”
“The Center is a treasured regional gem that embarked upon a transformative journey several years ago. Our staff and board continue to forge ahead with unlimited drive and enthusiasm. The team has dedicated exceptional amounts of time, expertise, and energy to ensure the overwhelming success of this project,” said Ungerleider. She noted, to date, “Eight generous lead donors and foundations have partnered with us to provide an outstanding level of cornerstone support. In addition, the Center’s strategic, determined recovery efforts with FEMA and other agencies have identified additional funding to fuel this comprehensive path from flood recovery to the bold and bright future that our community so deserves. As we move past the pandemic and the devastating flood of 2020, the Center will create even more meaning and connection for people throughout the region and beyond.”
Visit the Midland Center for the Arts website for more information: http://midlandcenter.org/possibility
To learn more about the project, visit midlandcenter.org/possibility.