Midland Center for the Arts 50th Anniversary Celebration

This Saturday, the Midland Center for the Arts will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary with a special performance. T
he center opened May 1, 1971 with performances of “Prelude to Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner, “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber and “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland. Those same pieces will mark the celebration this year. The concert will also feature Broadway star and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, singing a selection of musical numbers that have been performed on the Center’s stage over the years.
The event starts at 8:00 P.M. Tickets can be purchased at midlandcenter.org.