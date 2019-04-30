Midland Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape

A street corner fireplace and chairs that are part of the new downtown Midland streetscape

Business and community leaders gathered in downtown Midland Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking completion of a $7,200,000 project that rebuilt seven blocks along Main while refurbishing the area’s streetscape.

Midland Community Affairs Director Selina Tisdale says new amenities include curb less streets that can be quickly blocked off for festivals or other events plus fireplaces and chairs at street corners for people to sit and talk.

The financial support from the Gerstacker and Strosacker plus the Herbert H and Grace A Dow Foundations generated over $66,000,000 in combined public and private investments, not only filling existing storefronts and spaces but also spurring new development.

