Midland Business Group Names New Leader

Downtown Midland business owner Tony Stamas is taking on a new role, later this year. The Midland Business Alliance board of directors picked Stamas as the business group’s new president and CEO.

The Stamas family has owned “Pizza Sam’s” on Midland’s downtown Main Street since 1960.

He will start his new job in December, replacing interim leader, Sarah Opperman. The retired Dow Chemical and former Central Michigan University trustee took over following the resignation of Bill Allen earlier this year.

A former 98th State House Representative and 36th District State Senator, Stamas is currently a vice president at the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Sarah Opperman

Midland Business Alliance courtesy photos