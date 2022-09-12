Midland Business Alliance Looking for Permanent Location for Farmers Market

The Midland Business Alliance is looking at a new, permanent home for the Midland Area Farmer’s Market.

The market had been set up for several years near the city’s iconic Tridge over the Tittabawassee River. However, several logistical problems like market growth, facilities needs, and necessary electrical and accessibility upgrades to the existing circle structure all contributed to the decision to seek a more feasible permanent location. Since May 2020, the market has been housed temporarily in the Dow Diamond east parking lot after the dam failures and flooding of the city.

With 75 vendors this year and more than 5,000 attendees during peak times, the MBA is looking at long term location solutions. They will provide periodic updates on progress regarding a new location for the Farmers Market as the project dictates. Dow Diamond’s parking area will remain the market’s home through 2024.