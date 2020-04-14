Midland Business Alliance Hosts Gift Card Giveaway
source: Midland Business Alliance
The Midland Business Alliance is hosting the “Great Gift Card Giveaway” starting Wednesday, April 15. It’s part of their emphasis over the past few weeks on supporting the community and shopping local. They’ll be giving away 40 $100 gift cards on their Facebook page
.
To enter, follow the Midland Business Alliance on Facebook, where they’ll post a new giveaway each weekday morning. “Like” and “share” the post to be entered to win. You must like and share each individual post daily. The winner will be selected randomly and will be contacted directly by the MBA’s Facebook page
CBM Services donated the funds to purchase 20 of the gift cards.