Midland Business Alliance Awards Grants for Businesses Impacted by Flood
(Alpha Media file photo)
Midland, Michigan – The Midland Business Alliance (MBA), in collaboration with the Midland Area Community Foundation (MAFC), will award more than $150,000 in grants to local businesses impacted by the recent floods.
The $150,000 in total funding comes from $50,000 from the MBA Foundation and $100,000 from the MACF. In addition, the Community Foundation has pledged more than $250,000 with $250,000 in matching funds to support local flood relief efforts.
“At the heart of Midland Area Community Foundation is our focus on building a thriving community and doing ‘for good, for ever, for all’,” said Sharon Mortensen, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. “We recognize the critical importance of a strong business community and are pleased to provide these resources to help the Midland Business Alliance serve businesses impacted by the flood.”
The criteria to be eligible for these funds includes:
- Businesses must be directly physically impacted by the floods.
- The funds must be used to help the business reopen and rebuild.
“We thought it was crucial to bring together resources to help the businesses that were impacted by the floods,” said Tony Stamas, President and CEO of the MBA. “They were already dealing with all of the challenges thrown at them from COVID-19 and to add this on top of it is almost inconceivable.”
The MBA is currently working on identifying resources and working with businesses to support them in their recovery efforts. Businesses directly impacted by flood should contact the MBA’s Vice President of Economic Development, Nicole Wilson, at nwi…@mbami.org
.
In addition to the funds provided by the MACF and MBA Foundation, the MBA will also be accepting donations online. Those who wish to contribute to this business recovery effort, can donate at www.MBAmi.org
.
“The outpouring of support for those impacted by the floods has been inspiring,” Stamas said. “We know a big part of that is helping the businesses that make Sanford and Midland vibrant – helping businesses reopen will be a crucial part of rebuilding our community.”