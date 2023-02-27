WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland Board Seeks to Fill Vacancy

By Michael Percha
February 27, 2023 10:16AM EST
Applications are being accepted for an open position on the Midland Center City Authority Board filling an unexpired term to end June 30, 2026.

Center City is a business district located primarily along Saginaw Road from Manor Drive to Patrick Road. The Board meets monthly and is responsible for ongoing analysis, short- and long-term planning, marketing, event coordination, promotion and the construction, rehabilitation, preservation and reconstruction of buildings and facilities within the district. Board members are appointed to four-year terms by the city manager and confirmed by the Midland City Council.

To apply, visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/boardscommissions or stop into the office in Midland City Hall. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 17.

