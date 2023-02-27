Midland Board Seeks to Fill Vacancy
Applications are being accepted for an open position on the Midland Center City Authority Board filling an unexpired term to end June 30, 2026.
Center City is a business district located primarily along Saginaw Road from Manor Drive to Patrick Road. The Board meets monthly and is responsible for ongoing analysis, short- and long-term planning, marketing, event coordination, promotion and the construction, rehabilitation, preservation and reconstruction of buildings and facilities within the district. Board members are appointed to four-year terms by the city manager and confirmed by the Midland City Council.
To apply, visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/boardscommissions or stop into the office in Midland City Hall. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 17.