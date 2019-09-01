      Weather Alert

Midland Blooms Wraps Up Season

Ann Williams
Sep 1, 2019 @ 10:17am
source: Midland Business Alliance

The Midland Business Alliance and the Midland Blooms Planning Committee are thanking the community for their support and commitment to Midland Blooms. The Business Alliance formerly known as the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the program since its inception 30 years ago, with help from volunteers and financial support from businesses and foundations.

Flowers were planted on both sides of the 2.5 mile corridor along Eastman in Midland providing a welcoming attraction for residents and visitors. Organizers will begin pulling the marigolds after Labor Day before they start to decline, in order to keep the Eastman corridor looking its best.

Midland Blooms Volunteers (courtesy Midland Business Alliance)

 

