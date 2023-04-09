WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

“Midland Blooms” Returns for 2023

By jonathan.dent
April 9, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Source: Midland Business Alliance

The Midland Business Alliance has announced that “Midland Blooms” will return for 2023.

Every year since its beginning in 1989, the volunteer program has brought together residents and businesses to plant flowers along a section of Midland’s roadways.

This year, a mix of purple petunias will be planted in a 2 1/2 mile stretch of the Eastman Avenue Corridor from Dilloway Drive to Buttles Street.

MBA President and CEO Tony Stamas says Midland is already a beautiful place, and the program serves to enhance that beauty for visitors over the summer.

The organization says around 500 volunteers usually participate in the annual planting day, which is scheduled for May 20th this year.

