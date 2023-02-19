Midland Baseball League Looking for Volunteers to Help with Disabled Athletes

A baseball league in Midland for those with disabilities is looking for people to help out in the coming season.

The Middle of the Mitt Miracle League welcomes anyone aged 4 and up to play on a universally accessible soft-surface baseball diamond.

The league is looking for volunteers for the coming season to act as coaches, practice volunteers, and “buddies” who assists athletes as they bat, run the bases, and field the ball. Coaches must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check, and other volunteers need to be at least 12 years old.

Athletes can register beginning February 27th, and the league begins playing on April 29th.

More information, as well as volunteer and athlete registration, can be found at cityofmidlandmi.gov/miraclefield.