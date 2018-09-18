Midland Awards Road Improvement Contract

Midland will be saving money with a road improvement project.

City Council members approved a contract, Monday night, with Mount Pleasant-based Crawford Contracting, to improve the intersection of Pomranky and Vance Roads. The contract calls for improvements to the intersection at Midland’s western border and adding aggregate material to improve the gravel surface of Pomranky a total of 1,200 feet east from the intersection.

Crawford’s low bid of $80,565, was some $6,000 below an estimate by Midland city engineers.

No dates have been set for the Midland road project.