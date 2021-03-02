Midland Area Farmers Market Scheduled to Open May 1
The 2021 season will find the Midland Area Farmers Market located at Dow Diamond East parking lot.
The decision was made to return to Dow Diamond’s East parking lot due to COVID-19 accommodations – the location allows vendors and customers to spread out much more – enabling easier physical distancing and gives us the ability to meet current state requirements.
“We are extremely grateful to Dow Diamond staff for allowing us use of the location once again this season,” said Emily Lyons, Farmers Market Manager. “I am thrilled we can have baseball and the Market this year!”
Market Dates and Hours
The Market will be a walk-through market open regular hours, opening on Saturday, May 1.
May 1 – October 30
7 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesdays & Saturdays
First three Saturdays in November
9 a.m. – 12 noon
Local Partners Help Market Thrive
With the continued support of our annual partners, radio stations Sunny 97.7 and 107.7 the Highway as well as Isabella Bank, the Market is able to reach a larger audience. Tune into Sunny 97.7 every Wednesday morning for a live update from Market Master Stephanie Frye.
Having a strong local bank partner in Isabella Bank allows the Market to offer a wide variety of payment options, including Cash, check, EBT and P-EBT (for tokens), credit or debit (for tokens), Double Up Food Bucks (tokens), WIC Project FRESH (coupon) and Senior Project FRESH (coupon). New this season will also be a Prescription for Health class for the deaf and hearing-impaired offered by MSU Extension.
“The Market is a place for everyone in our community,” Lyons said. “Having strong partners enables us to offer payment options for every income level and reach those who can benefit the most from these opportunities.”
Last season the Market began accepting P-EBT (Pandemic EBT) and was also able to offer unlimited matching for Double Up Food Bucks. Both of these programs will continue for the 2021 season, as was announced by MDHHS and Fair Food Network in February 2021.
Plans for a New Season
Vendor applications are now open and will be accepted through April 16. Visit the MBA’s website
to learn more and apply.
“After a 2020 season that brought many challenges – from COVID-19 restrictions to flooding – we are looking forward to an even better 2021 season,” said Lyons. “Plans for 2021 include being able to grab a picnic table and once again eat at Market, listening to live tunes provided by local artists and much more!”