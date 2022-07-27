Midland Area Community Foundation to grant $600,000 in ARPA Funds to Local Nonprofits

The Midland Area Community Foundation is partnering with Midland County to grant $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local nonprofits.
“Our purpose is to cultivate the power of giving within our community, support long-term transformation, and help ensure all residents thrive,” said Sharon Mortensen, President & CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation. “Through our partnership with the County of Midland, we can aid local nonprofits that positively impact the quality of life in Midland County.”
Application requests between $100,000 and $150,000 are being accepted through October 15th. They’re looking for proposals that include collaboration between nonprofits and diverse sectors in Midland County. Applications are being considered based on guidelines set forth by the State Budget Office’s American Rescue Plan Priorities.
The grant request rubric is based on the following nine categories:
Pandemic
Equity
Transformational
Leverage
Sustainability
Efficacy
Implementation
Direct Client Impact
Serves County
For more information about the categories, visit: midlandfoundation.org/apply.
“The Midland Area Community Foundation has been engaged in grantmaking in Midland County for almost 50 years,” said Bridgette Gransden, Midland County Administrator/Controller. “We are pleased to have them assist the County of Midland with their grantmaking expertise to provide relief to impactful local nonprofits.”