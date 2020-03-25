Midland Area Community Foundation Provides $1 Million for COVID-19 Response
WSGW file photo
The Midland Area Community Foundation (MACF) is providing $1 million for COVID-19 response. The foundation has established two funds: the COVID-19 Response Fund and the COVID-19 Impact Investing Fund.
MACF is placing $500,000 in the COVID-19 Response Fund, with $250,000 earmarked for nonprofit support and $250,000 for individual assistance. Grants for nonprofits will be dispersed with intended use for operations, supplies and client assistance. Priority will be given to agencies that provide services for vulnerable populations most impacted by the pandemic. The MACF will work with Midland County United Way to evaluate grant requests.
The fund includes 500 prepaid debit cards of $500 each that will be given out through the Salvation Army with online applications on the MACF website. The debit cards were provided by Isabella Bank without any fees.
The foundation has also placed $250,000s in a business loan fund, which will be used for loans to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Those businesses will be able to apply for loans up to $5,000. A total match up to $250,000 will be provided to contributions to either of the COVID-19 funds.
“The Midland Area Community Foundation is grateful to be in a position to work with community partners in providing meaningful, quick responses to this unprecedented situation,” said Duncan Stuart, Chair of the Midland Area Community Foundation Board of Trustees. “The collaborative work being completed through these two newly-established funds embodies the mission of the MACF. We are focused right now on speed of help into the Community while larger responses are being mobilized.”
To learn more about the COVID-19 response being enacted by the Midland Area Community Foundation, visit midlandfoundation.org. You can also contact the foundation at 989-839-9661 or info@midlandfoundation.org.