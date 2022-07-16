      Weather Alert

Midland Area Community Foundation Awards New Round of Grant Funding

News Desk
Jul 16, 2022 @ 9:00am

Some Midland area nonprofits have grants coming their way totalling to $120,000.

The Midland Area Community Foundation is sending grants to six nonprofits ranging from $10,-40,000 as part of its quarterly program to support nonprofits, schools, and government entities. Two organizations will be recieving $40,000 grants: Central Michigan Research Corporation to help small businesses and local entrepeneurs, and Community Construct, an organization that works to keep youth out of trouble through early intervention.

Four other organizations received $10,000 grants. For more information, call (989)839-9661.

Popular Posts
Police Investigate Body Found Inside Burned Motor Home in Saginaw
Four Lakes Task Force Assessment to be Determined Tuesday
Man Critically Injured in Bay County Tree Falling Accident
School Damaged in Saginaw Vehicle Crash
Saginaw Police Investigating Robberies of Local Businesses
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On