Midland Area Community Foundation Awards New Round of Grant Funding

Some Midland area nonprofits have grants coming their way totalling to $120,000.
The Midland Area Community Foundation is sending grants to six nonprofits ranging from $10,-40,000 as part of its quarterly program to support nonprofits, schools, and government entities. Two organizations will be recieving $40,000 grants: Central Michigan Research Corporation to help small businesses and local entrepeneurs, and Community Construct, an organization that works to keep youth out of trouble through early intervention.
Four other organizations received $10,000 grants. For more information, call (989)839-9661.