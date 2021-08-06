Midland Alcohol Compliance Checks Find Five Businesses Who Sold to Minors

Police in Midland recently conducted compliance checks with local businesses over alcohol sales to minors.
The department enlisted the help of a number of young people under the age of 21 to attempt to purchase alcohol from 34 businesses within the city. During the checks, 29 businesses refused to sell any alcohol to the minors. However, five businesses failed to follow state and federal laws by selling the alcohol to the young people.
Those businesses have been referred to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for further action.