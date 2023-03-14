WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Middle Grounds Island Receives Grant for Restoration Project

By Denyse Shannon
March 14, 2023 12:06PM EDT
Middlegrounds Island in the Saginaw River received funding from the Lake Huron Forever initiative.

A local restoration effort is being supported by a state initiative.

The Bay Area Community Foundation will administer $10,000 for an ongoing shoreline restoration effort on Middlegrounds Island in the Saginaw River in Bay City. Funding will be used to help replace turf grass with a wildflower meadow to benefit wildlife and filter stormwater runoff. The Lake Huron Forever grant award is funded through Consumers Energy Foundation and their Planet Award program.

Bay City is one of four projects along the Lake Huron shoreline to benefit from the grants. The Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative is receiving $10,000 for green infastructure, Alcona Community Schools and the MSU Extension in Rogers City will each receive $5,000.

