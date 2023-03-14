Middle Grounds Island Receives Grant for Restoration Project

A local restoration effort is being supported by a state initiative.

The Bay Area Community Foundation will administer $10,000 for an ongoing shoreline restoration effort on Middlegrounds Island in the Saginaw River in Bay City. Funding will be used to help replace turf grass with a wildflower meadow to benefit wildlife and filter stormwater runoff. The Lake Huron Forever grant award is funded through Consumers Energy Foundation and their Planet Award program.

Bay City is one of four projects along the Lake Huron shoreline to benefit from the grants. The Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative is receiving $10,000 for green infastructure, Alcona Community Schools and the MSU Extension in Rogers City will each receive $5,000.