Mid Michigan’s Automotive and Diesel Service Technology Program Receives National Accreditation

By christianamalacara
July 25, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Mid Michigan College

The National Automotive Technician Education Foundation’s Master Accreditation has been held by Mid’s Automotive & Diesel Service Program for more than 15 years.  Again, the automotive program received yet another recognition from the Automotive Service Excellence Educational Foundation for its excellence in categories like education, infrastructure, and  equipment. In as little as 30 weeks, Mid offers opportunities for the workforce with a training credential, or continues for two years to obtain an associate degree. Students get  hands-on-experience with neighborhood companies alongside licensed mechanics and auto technicians.

Source Mid Michigan College
Students work on real vehicles and vehicle systems in a new automotive lab. In the winter of 2024, a new electric and hybrid vehicle course will be offered. For more information about the program visit www.midmich.edu

