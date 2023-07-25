Mid Michigan’s Automotive and Diesel Service Technology Program Receives National Accreditation

The National Automotive Technician Education Foundation’s Master Accreditation has been held by Mid’s Automotive & Diesel Service Program for more than 15 years. Again, the automotive program received yet another recognition from the Automotive Service Excellence Educational Foundation for its excellence in categories like education, infrastructure, and equipment. In as little as 30 weeks, Mid offers opportunities for the workforce with a training credential, or continues for two years to obtain an associate degree. Students get hands-on-experience with neighborhood companies alongside licensed mechanics and auto technicians.

Students work on real vehicles and vehicle systems in a new automotive lab. In the winter of 2024, a new electric and hybrid vehicle course will be offered. For more information about the program visit www.midmich.edu