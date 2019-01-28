Mid-Michigan to be Walloped with Winter Storm

Expect heavy snowfall today as the first major storm event of the year arrives to the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region. Accumulations of snow can reach up to a foot in some areas and blowing snow is expected. The storm will begin early to mid-morning, with the heaviest snowfall around late morning and early afternoon. The storm is expected to end around 7-9 p.m.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the Tri-Cities and the Thumb area. Residents are advised to stay off the roads, as driving conditions will become hazardous. Bay City residents are being told to move their vehicles off the streets to allow plow trucks to get through. Vehicles will be ticketed and possibly towed if left on the streets.

It’s always a good idea to have some preparations in place for major weather events. Keep extra batteries for flashlights and radios and at least a three day supply of water and extra food in case of power outages. For your vehicle, include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, non-perishable snacks and keep the gas tank full.

For a full copy of the NWS weather report, click here.