Registration is Open for Mid Michigan College
Registration for fall courses at Mid Michigan College is now open. Classes begin on campus and online August 28th. Mid Michigan offers several agriculture-related degrees like Agriculture Business, Farm Management and Operation, allowing students to enter this workforce quickly. Mid’s new Digital Media Certificate Pathway is a direction offering students to explore popular interests such as social media, podcasting, website design, and more.
Mid Michigan College recently invested $1 million in upgrades to an 5,500 square foot HRA lab. They also offer a 100% internship placement rate and graduation in 2- years with a Heating, Refrigeration, & AC Program degree.
The College says it’s adding even more cutting-edge technology in several departments, with the Computer Aided Drafting & Design and 3D Printing Lab recently being upgraded with over $1 million of professional-grade 3D printers and materials. In Winter of 2024 the Mid’s Automotive & Diesel Service Technology Program is launching an electric/hybrid vehicle course.
Mid Michigan College has been serving its community since 1965 and is located at 1375 S. Clare Ave. Harrison, MI 48625. Students can apply online at midmich.edu/apply or contact Admissions at [email protected] or (989) 386-6661.