Mid Michigan College offers free STEM Camp

Mid Michigan College and the Educational Talent Search Grant are offering a STEM camp for students grades 6th – 8th. STEM focused and stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. “Students can expect to learn about robotics, virtual reality, 3D printing, and more in hands-on experiences,” said Marilee Kujat, Director of Educational Talent Search at Mid on www.midmich.edu, “This camp helps local students explore these high-tech fields and build confidence in their skills for the future.”

STEM camp is 8:30-pm to 4:00 pm starting on July 17 and the following dates: 18th, 19th, 24th, 25th, and 26th and is free of charge with breakfast and lunch provided at no cost. Students are asked to pre register by calling (989) 386-6622 extension 529.

Mid Michigan College is located at 1375 S. Clare Ave. Harrison, MI 48625