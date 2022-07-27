Mick Mulvaney will testify Thursday before House Jan. 6 committee

▶ Watch Video: Mick Mulvaney, former White House chief of staff, on “The Takeout”- 7/22/22

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is scheduled to testify Thursday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Mulvaney, who joined CBS News as a contributor earlier this year, had already left the Trump White House by Jan. 6, 2021. Mulvaney was ousted by Trump from his chief of staff role in March 2020, and Mulvaney resigned from his subsequent post as the special envoy to Northern Ireland following the Capitol riot.

Mulvaney told CBS News that he believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top former Trump officials who have testified about him before the panel.

“She’s a lifelong Republican,” Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on “The Takeout.” “She worked for Ted Cruz. She worked for Steve Scalise. She was in the White House for four years. There’s no reason for her to lie.”

After the Capitol attack, Mulvaney told CNBC he couldn’t “stay here, not after yesterday.”

“You can’t look at that yesterday and say I want to be a part of that in any way shape or form,” he told CNBC at the time.