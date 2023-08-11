Mick Fleetwood says his restaurant has been “lost” in Maui wildfires

The devastating Hawaii wildfires have killed at least 55 people in Maui and destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes or structures on the island. Among them, Mick Fleetwood says his restaurant was also “lost.”

The rock legend posted a statement on his Instagram that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, was burned down amid the fires that have wiped out Lahaina, the historic town that both he and the venue have called home for several decades.

“This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” he wrote Thursday. “Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

Fleetwood, the drummer behind Fleetwood Mac, vowed to be part of the rebuilding process for the island in the aftermath of the wildfires.

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come,” he said.

Mick Fleetwood says his restaurant in Maui was burned down in the Hawaii wildfires. Jeff Kravitz

Much of Hawaii was under a red flag warning for fire risk when the wildfires broke out, but the exact cause of the blaze is still unknown. Some Maui residents who escaped the deadly fires that tore through the Hawaiian island said they received no official warnings about the blazes.

The Lahaina blaze is already the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island, and the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.