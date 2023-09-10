WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Michiganders are Encouraged to Volunteer on 9/11

By christianamalacara
September 10, 2023 10:02AM EDT
 The Michigan Service Community Commission has released a list of organizations hosting volunteer projects in honor on 9/11. Volunteers will serve veterans, military personnel and first responders and also focus on environmental improvement and support youth education. The project will engage 2, 800 volunteers who plan to serve more than 7,000 hours.

The Michigan Community Service Commission issued $10,000 in grants for 19 national organizations,also contributing funds was AmeriCorps. 9/11 These organizations invite the community to assist on September 11th. The full list of organizations can be found at the Michigan Community Services Commission website.

