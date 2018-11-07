Michigan Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana

Voters in Michigan said “yes” to making the sale and use of recreational marijuana legal. The passage of Proposal 1 makes Michigan the first in the Midwest to do so, and the 10th state in the nation. The new law will allow people age 21 or older to buy, grow and use marijuana. It will require businesses to be licensed to sell marijuana and local governments will be able to prevent marijuana businesses from opening.

Three other states had marijuana proposals on the ballot Tuesday. North Dakota voters rejected recreational pot, but voters in Missouri legalized medical marijuana. Voters in Utah were also deciding on a medical marijuana proposal. Voters in neighboring Indiana and Ohio turned down recreational marijuana in 2015.

Michigan voters also approved the other two statewide proposals on the ballot. Proposal 2 will establish a nonpartisan redistricting committee that will redraw legislative districts every 10 years. Proposal 3 changes voter registration and election laws, including allowing people to register to vote on the day of an election. It will also bring back straight-ticket voting and allow absentee ballots without giving a reason.