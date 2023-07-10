Michigan To Receive $15 Million for Electrical Grid Improvements

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be awarding the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy $14,934,332 in federal funding to modernize the state’s electrical grid and strengthen it against extreme weather events and natural disasters.

The funding is provided through the Preventing Outages and Enhancing the Resilience of the Electrical Grid Grants program, which was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will be used for projects such as hardening power lines and electric facilities, improving flood prevention and recovery systems, replacing electric cables, moving critical infrastructure facilities underground to protect them from extreme weather, and projects to increase battery storage and electrical capacity.