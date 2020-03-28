Michigan Taxes Not Due Until July After Governor’s Executive Order
(Alpha Media file photo)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order extending the filing date of the state and local municipality tax deadline until July.
Normally due by April 15, the same date as federal tax returns are due, Whitmer’s order allows Michiganders to put off filing their taxes until before midnight July 15, 2020. Residents in cities within the state with income taxes due April 15 will need to file by July 15, while resident in cities with an April 30 file date can file their city income tax by July 31.
The new filing and payment deadlines come after the Internal Revenue Service changed its deadline to July 15 to provide tax assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State and city of Detroit individual income tax returns can be filed online or mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Tax returns received after the July 15 deadline may face penalties and interest.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the state Treasury Department’s Individual Income Tax Information Hotline is currently not available.
Online services are still available through the Treasury Self-Service website.