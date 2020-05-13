Michigan Sugar Storage Unit Catches Fire in Caro
(Alpha Media file photo)
No one was injured after a fire at a Michigan Sugar pulp pellet fire in Caro Tuesday, May 12.
Fire crews responded to the Almer St. site around 1:45 p.m. The fire was in one of the pellet storage silos, likely caused by heat generated from fermenting pellets, according to a Michigan Sugar representative.
Crews were removing pellets when the fire started, which caused two panels to blow off the roof of the silo. The company has been monitoring hotspots in the storage silos after similar issues were reported May 2 and 11.