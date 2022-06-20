Michigan Sugar Queen Crowned at 2022 Michigan Sugar Festival

This year’s Sugar Queen was crowned Friday during the 2022 Michigan Sugar Festival in Sebawing. Brianna Kubik, 19, from Reese was given the honor during the second day of the festival.
Rob Clark, Director of Communications and Community Relations for Michigan Sugar, highlighted the qualities that led to Kubik being chosen, stating, “Her knowledge of our company and agriculture in general, along with the quality of her character, shined through during the selection process. We are looking forward to a great year with Brianna as the Michigan Sugar Queen.”
Two Queen’s Court Attendants were also crowned alongside Kubik. Brooke Pagel of Birch Run and Adriana Ivezaj of Macomb will be representing Michigan Sugar Company with the Sugar Queen in the coming year.