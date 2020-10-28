Michigan Sugar Has Job Openings, Raises Starting Pay
(photo by Michael Percha)
With its 2020 harvest and sugarbeet slicing campaign well underway, Michigan Sugar Company is looking to fill dozens of open positions. The company also announced it’s raising starting pay for general laborers to $13.41 per hour.
There currently are job openings in administration, agriculture, operations, and packaging and warehousing, including general laborer positions at Michigan Sugar Company’s sugarbeet slicing factories in Bay City, Caro, Croswell, and Sebewaing. Those interested can apply online through the website.
“The general laborer position handles various tasks throughout the factory,” said Ellen Smith, Executive Director of Human Resources.. “Job responsibilities include but are not limited to, assisting with hands-on physical labor, operation of machinery, and following all site health and safety regulations.”
Smith said candidates should have a strong work ethic and attention to detail. Heavy lifting, the ability to work in confined spaces, at tall heights, and various weather conditions may be required, she added.
“This is a seasonal job typically running through April on one of four shifts, working three 40-hour weeks and one 48-hour week per month with additional overtime as required. We understand we are operating in a challenging time in terms of the current labor market,” said Smith, “However, we have many available jobs for those looking to plant their career with a company that offers solid pay, reliable hours and the opportunity to climb the ladder for those who work hard and show initiative. On the administration side, we also are searching for a Human Resources Administrative Assistant and a Safety Manager in Bay City,” said Smith. “We encourage those searching for a quality job to check out our website or contact the Human Resources Department at Michigan Sugar Company by calling 989-686-0161.”
The available jobs are listed online at www.michigansugar.com/careers/.
Michigan Sugar Company is the third largest of nine sugarbeet processing companies in the United States and Michigan is one of 11 states where sugarbeets are grown in the country.