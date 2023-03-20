Michigan Sugar Announces New President and CEO

Michigan Sugar Company has announced its new president and CEO.

The Bay City based grower-owner cooperative announced on Monday that Neil C. Juhnke would take over the reigns, replacing former CEO Mark Flegenheimer, who retired in July.

Juhnke, who hails from Minnesota, started his career at American Crystal Sugar Company, working his way up to Ag Operations Manager, before helping to found Northstar Agri Industries, and then moving on to Red River Commodities as Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.

“The sugarbeet industry flows in my veins, so to speak,” said Juhnke. “And there is something intrinsically rewarding about working for a cooperative because you know the fruits of your efforts are going to the bottom line of farm families who are as invested in the community as anyone else. I’ve experienced every model of business – from publicly traded to privately owned – and I can’t tell you how many benefits I see in working for a grower-owned company.”

Juhnke will begin as the new president and CEO on April 3rd.