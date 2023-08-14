Michigan State Police Unveil Update to Beacon Bubble

The red light bubble on top of Michigan State Police vehicles is getting an update.

MSP says the redesigned beacon will be rolling out on its new Chevrolet Tahoe fleet, and includes a white light around the base for 360 degree illumination and better visibility. The new light is also more powerful, featuring 42% more LEDs than the previous model.

Finally, and possibly most noticeably, the bubble is shorter, allowing vehicles to enter facilities through standard-sized garage doors.