Michigan State Police SCP assists in Kansas Homicide Investigation

Two suspects, a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were already lodged in Saginaw County Jail on unrelated charges when the Michigan State Police Secure Cities Partnership was asked for assistance by police in Junction City, Kansas.

The pair are suspects in a homicide there involving an elderly couple. Troopers located a stolen vehicle used by the two suspects and impounded it as evidence in the Kansas investigation. Police in Kansas say an 80-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were found dead inside a home after a welfare check.

The Junction City Police Department will be looking to extradite both suspects to face homicide charges, including felony murder, aggravated robbery, and felony theft, according to a report from Junction City Police.