WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Michigan State Police Revive Family Pet Saved from House Fire in Saginaw

By jonathan.dent
December 30, 2022 3:36PM EST
Share
Michigan State Police Revive Family Pet Saved from House Fire in Saginaw
Image of Dog Rescued by Michigan State Police

One family’s furry friend is safe after a house fire in Saginaw.

Michigan State Police responded to the fire on Ring street around 9:20 Thursday night. All human occupants of the home had been evacuated, but the fire department found the family dog, Delilah, unconscious near the front door.

Troopers took Delilah to their patrol car and began efforts to resuscitate her. After around 15 minutes of using a bag-valve mask to provide oxygen, the dog regained consciousness and began breathing on her own, and was reunited with the family.

Popular Stories

1

Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
2

Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest
3

Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police
4

Four Arrested in Saginaw Following Drive-By Shooting
5

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust