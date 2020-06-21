Michigan State Police Respond To Deadly Motorcycle Crashes
(source: Michigan State Police)
State Troopers dealt with fatal motorcycle accidents in Tuscola and Gladwin Counties Saturday.
An 81 year old Vassar man was fatally injured when he crossed the centerline while cresting a hill and collided head on with a car driven by a 49 year old Caro woman. The collision occurred on Colwood Road near Darbee Road. The cycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was thrown from his bike which caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police from the Caro Post say an autopsy has been ordered.
The woman suffered severe, but not life threatening injuries. The names of the victims in that accident just after 4:20p.m. were not released pending notification of families.
State police from the West Branch post responded to the Gladwin County motorcycle crash on Andy Lane a half mile south of East Highwood Road just before 7:00p.m. Troopers say 66 year old Frankie Lewis of Beaverton lost control of his motorcycle on the dirt road. He suffered extensive injuries. Troopers used life saving measures at the scene, but Lewis succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Lewis was not wearing a helmet.