Michigan State Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting in Saginaw

By jonathan.dent
February 14, 2023 4:00PM EST
Police in Saginaw are investigating a drive-by shooting they say took place Monday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, officers responded to the intersection of Mackinaw and Congress Streets around 1:10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Investigators say that a 19-year-old man from Saginaw was shot while sitting inside a vehicle, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

