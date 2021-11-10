Michigan Specialty Crops Receive Federal Funding

Several farming organizations involved in specialty crops around Michigan will receive grants as part of the 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
This program offers federal funding to state departments of agriculture to support the specialty crop industry. Locally, the Michigan Bean Commission, based in Frankenmuth, will receive two grants totaling $224,000 for “Enhanced Strategies to Communicate the Value of Michigan Dry Beans” and ” Identification of Improved Dry Bean Varieties, Maturities, and Integrated Weed Management Systems.”
Other recipients include the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association, the Michigan Cherry Committee and the Michigan Craft Beverage Council.