Michigan Semiconductor Industry to Get Funding Boost for Training

By News Desk
October 23, 2023 12:30AM EDT
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is investing more than $3.6 million in grants and matching funds to support innovative training and education programs in the semiconductor industry.

During a news conference Monday, October 23, the MEDC, Wayne State University, University of Michigan, Oakland University and Washtenaw Community College will announce major new expansion of semiconductor education and training programs in metro Detroit. The aim is to offer state-of-the-art learning and high-paying, high-tech career opportunities in the surging semiconductor industry with a focus on serving students and workers across the metro Detroit region. The MEDC Talent Solutions division’s goal is to co-invest alongside partners dedicated to building a world-class talent pipeline for semiconductor roles in the state of Michigan.

