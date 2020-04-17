Michigan Republicans Roll Out Plan to Reopen State Economy
(Alpha Media file photo)
Michigan Senate Republicans have proposed the Open Michigan Safely plan which relies on measurable data points to serve as indicators of decreased risk.
The proposal is structured in five phases that outline conditions in the state, suggest safe business operations, and propose guarded levels of public activity. The phases consider testing capability, hospital capacity, availability of personal protection equipment, and a vaccine or similar medical breakthrough to combat COVID-19.
It would allow low-risk businesses to operate during Phase 1. Low-risk businesses are those with little to no physical contact between employers, employees and customers. People who can perform their jobs without the need for physical contact with another person would be allowed to resume work, such as workers who mow lawns or spray for outdoor pests.
Senate Republicans have shared the proposal with Governor Whitmer and asked her to respond prior to April 30 on how it can be incorporated into short- and long-term plans for Michigan.