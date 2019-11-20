Michigan Redistricting Commission Workshop Scheduled in Saginaw
Michigan State Capitol (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Michigan Department of State is looking to fill 13 seats on the new Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. In addition to sending out applications to 250,000 residents, they are holding free public workshops around the state to provide more information about service on the commission. There’s one scheduled for Wednesday 11/20/19 in Saginaw, from 5:30-7:30 at Thompson Middle School.
Michigan voters created the panel when they approved a constitutional amendment in 2018, which was Proposal 2 on the ballot. The commission will be responsible for drawing congressional and legislative maps. No special knowledge or training is necessary, and commission members will be selected using a scientific algorithm, including those who identify as Republicans, Democrats and Independents. A seat on the commission comes with a $40,000 stipend and requires statewide travel.
The application and more information can be found here: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-1633_91141—,00.html