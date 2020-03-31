Michigan PBS Stations to Offer At-Home Learning
All PBS Stations in Michigan are now offering At-Home Learning for students.
Since the closing of schools around the state two weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have languished at home, perhaps finding online instruction through individual schools; however, there hasn’t been a uniform system put into place.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to end the school year for Michigan students, graduating seniors and moving lower grades up.
At-Home Learning combines a new weekday television schedule of educational programs with related education resources online to support learning for all K-12 students. The programs include such familiar PBS program names as Nova, American Experience and Masterpiece, supporting learning in science, math, social studies, literature and language. Educational resources linked to these programs are tied to state and national educational standards at the various grade levels.
Check your local PBS station’s website for program listings and online learning resources. The PBS KIDS channel is available free over the air to 100% of Michigan households and will continue with PBS KIDS favorites for the youngest viewers.
Public Broadcasting stations include WTVS/DPTV (Detroit), Q-TV Delta Broadcasting (Delta Center), WCMU Public Media (Mt. Pleasant), WGVU Public Media (Grand Rapids), WKAR Public Media (East Lansing) and WNMU-TV (Marquette).