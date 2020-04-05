Michigan Nears 16,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Reaches 617
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show the state added 1,493 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, bringing the total to 15,718. 77 new deaths were reported.
In the Great Lakes Bay Region, Bay County now has 30 confirmed cases, Saginaw County has 118 and Midland County reports 18. Tuscola County has risen to 22 cases with two deaths, Huron County has four confirmed cases, and Isabella County has 12 cases, also with two deaths.
The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mid-Michigan is in Genesee County with 504 and 18 deaths.
For ways to protect yourself and your family from novel coronavirus, visit the MDHHS website or the site for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.