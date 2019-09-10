Michigan Lt. Governor Stops in GLBR on Thriving Cities Tour
(photo courtesy the State of Michigan)
Michigan’s administration wants to hear from community leaders and stakeholders in urban areas what challenges they need to address.
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is traveling the state in a Thriving Cities tour to talk about transportation and mobility, children in those communities, affordable and available housing, generational economic opportunity and environmental quality and justice. He says if the state can make progress in one or more of those areas, there will be a higher quality of life for urban residents.
The Monday, September 9 stops included locations in Midland, Saginaw and Bay City.