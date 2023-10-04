Michigan Libraries Promote Freedom to Read Week

The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library has joined the Michigan Library Association and public libraries across the state to celebrate and promote Michiganders’ freedom to read through digital public awareness campaign during Freedom to Read Week, October 1 – 7.

Residents can visit the Library this week to view a special book display that raises awareness about Freedom to Read Week and the importance of public libraries in this campaign. MI Right to Read is an initiative of the Michigan Library Association (MLA), coordinated through the leadership of the Intellectual Freedom Task Force. Its goal is to protect Michiganders’ right to read, oppose attempts to ban books from Michigan libraries, educate the public about the right to read, oppose any legislation that infringes upon Michigan citizens’ First Amendment rights, and ensure that librarians across Michigan will be entrusted to continue to do their jobs and serve the needs of all individuals and communities.

For more information, visit MIrighttoread.com.