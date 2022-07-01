      Weather Alert

Michigan Legislature Approves State Budget

Ann Williams
Jul 1, 2022 @ 12:43pm
source: State of Michigan

Michigan lawmakers have approved a $75.5 billion state budget. It includes mores money for education without raising taxes, but delayed a decision on tax cuts.

“Today, I am proud to announce that the Legislature and I have reached a deal on a balanced, bipartisan state budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that does not raise taxes by a dime and is delivered on time,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.  “This is our fourth collaboration on a fiscally-responsible budget delivers on the kitchen-table issues that matter and lowers costs for families struggling with inflation. I am proud that the budget will grow Michigan’s economy and workforce, make record investments in every student and classroom, protect public health and public safety, expand mental health resources, and empower working families and communities.”

“A budget is a statement of priorities, and this budget prioritizes education, safe schools, road repairs, and job training,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake. “It also sets aside a substantial sum that Republicans are ready to return to Michiganders struggling with record-high inflation and gas prices.”

“Between the looming recession and inflation hitting families hard, we absolutely had to nail this budget plan to give everyone in Michigan the support they need,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell. “I’m glad we were all able to take our time and work together across party lines to build a real plan and move Michigan forward. Our budget prioritizes school funding, road repairs, healthcare access, job training, and even sets aside billions for tax relief. This plan has everything Michigan families need to get ahead and stay ahead in the coming year.”

The Michigan Municipal League listed the following as highlights of the budget:

  • $750 million to help underfunded municipal pension systems
  • $16 million to fund a 5 percent ongoing and 1 percent one-time increase in revenue sharing resulting in one of the largest increases in the last two decades
  • $75 million for blight elimination
  • $31 million for city and village streets
  • $94 million for local federal aid road and bridge construction
  • $30 million for public safety academy assistance program
  • $11 million for community policing
  • $3 million to fund economic development efforts in rural communities through the Office of Rural Development
