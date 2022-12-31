Michigan Law Enforcement Continues Heightened Speed Enforcement

source: Michigan State Police

Law Enforcement agencies across Michigan continue their increased speed enforcement that began this month.

On Thursday, Michigan State Police reported pulling over 2 drivers going over 100 miles per hour on I-75.

According to officials from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, speeding has become more of a problem since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They report a 15% increase in crashes in the state from 2020 to 2021, and an over 18% increase in speed related fatalities.

Law enforcement agencies around Michigan began overtime speed enforcement December 1st, and the effort will continue through February of the coming year.