Michigan Law Enforcement Continues Heightened Speed Enforcement
December 31, 2022 9:00AM EST
source: Michigan State Police
Law Enforcement agencies across Michigan continue their increased speed enforcement that began this month.
On Thursday, Michigan State Police reported pulling over 2 drivers going over 100 miles per hour on I-75.
According to officials from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, speeding has become more of a problem since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They report a 15% increase in crashes in the state from 2020 to 2021, and an over 18% increase in speed related fatalities.
Law enforcement agencies around Michigan began overtime speed enforcement December 1st, and the effort will continue through February of the coming year.