Michigan lab behind $229 million cannabis recall sues regulators

The company at the center of what is considered Michigan’s largest ever marijuana recall filed a lawsuit Monday against the state’s marijuana regulatory agency. The recall issued last week impacts more than 400 sales locations throughout Michigan and represents an estimated $229 million in cannabis products, according to the lawsuit.

“The MRA has disregarded industry experts, widely accepted scientific practices, caused disruption through its reckless and arbitrary decision-making, and ultimately put the patients and consumers it is charged with protecting at risk,” attorney Kevin Blair said in a statement Tuesday.

Last week, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a recall for all marijuana products, besides inhaled cannabis concentrate, assessed by testing facilities Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North between August 10 and November 16. The agency said it noticed “inaccurate and/or unreliable results” of items tested by the facilities and advised those with the “potentially harmful products” to properly dispose of them or retest them.

Viridis Laboratory called the recent recall “unjustified, prejudiced and retaliatory.” Blair said the recall has “no public health or safety risk justifying” it.

“The recall is the latest and most egregious action by the MRA in a prolonged campaign of harassment aimed at Viridis,” attorney David Russell said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, this latest effort by the MRA has caused huge disruption and chaos in the industry, harming small businesses and besmirching Viridis’ reputation with no basis in science.”

The complaint alleges that the regulatory agency unlawfully shut down Viridis’ facilities and issued the recall despite experts saying it was unwarranted to do so. Attorneys have asked the court to “provide relief to Viridis and bring accountability and oversight to an agency that has far exceeded its authority.”

The state regulatory agency said it is investigating the recall incident. At the time of the recall, Viridis Laboratories said it was “fully cooperating.”

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency did not immediately respond to CBS News for comment.